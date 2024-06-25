Telangana CM meets Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Khattar; demands Sainik schools for state

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on June 24 said that various key issues were discussed during his meeting with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar while highlighting that he demanded the setting up of Sainik schools in the state.
Disclosing details about the meeting, the CM said that the discussions also centred around 2,492 acres of land provided by the state government to the defence sector but the state has not received the land that was promised by the Centre in return, as stated in a report by ANI.
"We met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on behalf of the Telangana government. We gave 2,492 acres of land to the Defence, but we had not received the land that we were supposed to receive in return. We met the Defence Minister to talk about that. Every state has Sainik schools, but there is not even one in Telangana. We also demanded that," Reddy told reporters.
"To Manohar Lal Khattar, we spoke about the riverfront, metro and houses under PM Awas Yojana," he added.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the Telangana government has requested for Gurukul school and many other pointa.
"Regarding the defence we have requested that we need to have one Gurkul school... We requested the Defence Minister to consider our issue as a pre-resolution thing... The other was about 2000 plus acres of land around Hyderabad, which was the defense land that we requested for the development of Telangana... Regarding the meeting with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, we have two smart cities in Telangana other than Hyderabad. They are the major two-tier cities of Warangal and Karimnagar... The past government didn't procure the funds from the central government... We requested for the disbursement of the funds quickly so that faster development can take place," Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said.