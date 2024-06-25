Telangana CM meets Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Khattar; demands Sainik schools for state

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on June 24 said that various key issues were discussed during his meeting with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar while highlighting that he demanded the setting up of Sainik schools in the state.

Disclosing details about the meeting, the CM said that the discussions also centred around 2,492 acres of land provided by the state government to the defence sector but the state has not received the land that was promised by the Centre in return, as stated in a report by ANI.

"We met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on behalf of the Telangana government. We gave 2,492 acres of land to the Defence, but we had not received the land that we were supposed to receive in return. We met the Defence Minister to talk about that. Every state has Sainik schools, but there is not even one in Telangana. We also demanded that," Reddy told reporters.