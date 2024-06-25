Priority is to build robust system to conduct exams: Former ISRO head on first high-level committee meeting

An expert committee participated in the meeting headed by the former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) head K Radhakrishnan on June 24. This high-level committee of seven experts was constituted by the Ministry of Education to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

This was following the controversy over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam 2024.

Speaking about the discussion, the former ISRO head emphasised the need to bring forth the concerns of the students and to quickly build a robust system for starting the test. As reported by The New Indian Express, he said, "The first meeting of the high-level committee of experts that was set up by the Government of India's Ministry of Education for looking at the entire gamut of entrance tests in the country met today and the first priority for us is to elicit from the students and parents their concerns and their suggestions."

Disclosing their next plan of action, he said, "We are going to engage with them as far as possible in person or through the electronic media. And in the next fortnight, we would like to consolidate this."

"We are also looking at the future especially to develop in this country a robust, tamper-proof, zero error system that will lessen the difficulties and stress for students with adequate flexibility to it," he remarked.