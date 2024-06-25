Patna: NEET paper leak accused to seek bail from CBI Court

Although the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its probe into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question paper leak case on Monday, June 25, 13 arrested accused filed for bail. Additionally, the main accused, Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is absconding, filed an anticipatory bail in Patna's civil court today, June 25.

However, the court told them to file their bail pleas in the Special CBI court as the case is now in the hands of the central agency. The Public Prosecutor and lawyer of the main accused Sanjeev Mukhiya, Uday Shankar Singh filed for anticipatory bail in the court of the Additional District Judge (ADJ)- 5 Rajendra Kumar Sinha.

According to IANS, today, Tuesday, June 25, Singh said, "The hearing for the bail of 13 accused and the anticipatory bail plea of the main accused Sanjeev Mukhiya will be held in the Special CBI Court on July 15. We will submit the case transfer order letter in the CBI court today."

To recall, the medical entrance exam NEET was held on May 5 and Patna police exposed this case on the same day. Related to the case, it arrested 13 individuals, including six, linked to the education mafia, four candidates and three parents.

In this regard, an FIR number 358/24 was also registered at the Shastri Nagar Police Station in Patna. Later the case was transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar on May 15 and the EOU arrested six more accused from Deoghar in Jharkhand on Sunday, June 233. Further, based on the recommendation of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, the case was transferred to CBI on Sunday, June 23.