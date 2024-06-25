Oregon University President Prof Jayathi Y Murthy to grace IIT Kanpur's 57th convocation

India Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has scheduled to conduct its 57th convocation on June 29 and the President of Oregon State University, USA, Prof Jayathi Y Murthy, will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Along with Prof Murthy, an IIT Kanpur alumna, Dr K Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur; and Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur will preside over the highly anticipated ceremony.

According to a statement released by the institute, 2,332 students will be graduating this year across various disciplines. The graduating students include 226 PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) recipients, 457 MTech (Master of Technology) recipients, and 842 BTech (Bachelor of Technology) recipients.

Additionally, the ceremony will also witness the graduation of 165 students from Master of Science degree (MSc two-year), 36 from Master of Business Administration (MBA), 12 from MTech-PhD (Joint Degree), 1 from MDes (Joint Degree), 17 from MDes, 77 from MS (by Research), 40 from PGPEX-VLFM, 26 from Double Major, 89 from Dual Degree, 14 from MS-PD (MS part of the Dual Degree), 125 from BS, and 205 from the eMaster's degree programmes. This diverse group of graduates is representative of IIT Kanpur’s broad academic offerings in line with its commitment to fostering a multidisciplinary academic environment, the statement added.

The dress code for the convocation ceremony for male students is cream coloured kurta paired with white pyjamas while for female students is cream coloured kurta with white churidar or leggings along with formal footwear.