NEET UG CBI cases: The latest update in six quick points

What are the developments in the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) case taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We tell you via quick points:

- CBI took over five new cases on June 24 which were being investigated by Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat police

- Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra has arrested a Zilla Parishad school headmaster from Latur, detained a teacher for operating a racket to help students crack the exam in exchange of money

- The Centre on Monday also made public the rules under the recently notified anti-paper leak law, mandating the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to prepare norms, standards and guidelines for the computer-based tests among others.

- Officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the agency has re-registered one case each from Gujarat and Bihar and three cases from Rajasthan as its own FIR. It is also likely to take up another case from Maharashtra's Latur.

- Except for the Bihar case, the other four seem to be isolated- After taking over these new cases, the CBI is now probing six cases of alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.

- Days after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed that an arrested prime suspect is linked to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, RJD MP Manoj Jha claimed proximity between those named for paper leaks and leaders of the JD(U) and BJP.