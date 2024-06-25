Leeds University sign MoU with IIT Madras to launch Joint Centre of Excellence in Sustainability

The University of Leeds, United Kingdom (UK) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Joint Virtual Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Development (VCoE-SD). According to the statement issued by the institute, the network will develop a step-change in the depth and breadth of current collaboration between both parties and additionally, consolidate existing links between Leeds academics and other India universities working in the area of sustainable development.

Within the project, multidisciplinary teams capable of leading research and innovation in global challenges will be developed, it added. Further, it said that this MoU will facilitate the development of collaborative research projects and the organisation of joint academic activities, including courses, conferences, seminars, symposia, and lectures. It also promotes the exchange of research and teaching personnel, student placements and exchanges, and the sharing of publications and other materials of mutual interest.

With regards to the MoU, British Deputy High Commissioner to Chennai, Oliver Ballhatchet MBE, said, “It was an honour to witness the signing of the MoU between IIT Madras and the University of Leeds. This partnership showcases how academic and research partnerships between the UK and India can address global challenges and create sustainable solutions. As the University of Leeds celebrates 25 years of engagement in India, this MoU highlights the enduring commitment to fostering academic excellence and driving progress that benefits both our nations and the world at large.”

Speaking about this partnership, Dr Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Advisor, Global Partnership at the Office of Global Engagement, Head, The Energy Consortium, IIT Madras and a faculty member, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “Leeds and IIT Madras share a strong commitment to excellence in research and internationalisation. As a first initiative, a virtual collaborative group on various topics on sustainability is established. These faculty-led activities are expected to result in significant researcher mobility, joint doctoral/master's programmes and active participation in bi-lateral and multilateral funding opportunities for research and development.”