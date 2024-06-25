Karnataka asks gov't schools to gear up for monsoon, ensure students' safety

Monsoon is here in full swing and as a result, the Government of Karnataka has released a circular for its schools, to make sure that they take care of students' safety in case of school building damages and waterlogging.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of Karnataka, noted that old and damaged buildings can undergo further damage during torrential rains. They might even collapse. In such a case, the headmasters of the schools should ensure that alternative arrangements are made well in advance, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"Some areas might experience heavy rain and students might face difficulty due to water logging inside classrooms. In such cases, prompt action must be taken in cooperation with panchayat leaders, civic bodies or city council to clear the water,” the circular read.

Block Education Officers (BEOs) and headmasters have been asked to make sure that no live wire cables are on the ground. “Small scale repairs can be done with the help of civic bodies at the earliest,” the advisory suggested.

“Holidays must be declared on extremely rainy days after obtaining prior permission from headmasters, field officers and the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs). Lectures missed on such days must be completed in the following schedule,” the Education Commissioner said.