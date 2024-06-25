Integrity of NEET PG was never in doubt. Will declare due date in one week: NBEMS President

President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Abhijat Sheth said there is no doubt about the integrity of the National Entrance cum Examination Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG). Speaking to ANI, the president disclosed that the next due date will be declared after next week.

"The integrity of this examination was never in doubt as far as NEET PG is concerned. For the last seven years, we have conducted it successfully so far... Because of the recent events, what has happened is that there were lots of concerns about all these examinations from the student communities and in response to that, the government has decided, once more, to make sure that the sanctity of the examination and the safety and security must be maintained," he said.

"So they have decided to review the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and protocols as soon as possible. We will declare the next due date in a week..." he added.

Further, speaking about the advisory issued against social media messages, and fraudsters, he said, "This was for protection, that's why we published the SOPs before the examination. It is all perception, social media is so vast these days that sometimes it gives the wrong message to the students and we want students to remain and on the right path."

Owing to NEET UG irregularities, NEET PG, which was scheduled to be held on June 23 was cancelled.