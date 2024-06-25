Ensure recruitment of 26k assistant teachers by Sept 5: Jharkhand CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on June 24 directed officials to ensure recruitment of 26,000 assistant teachers in the state by September 5. During a review meeting of the School Education and Literacy Department, Soren said that the state government is committed to fill the vacant posts of teachers.

"All the processes for recruitment of teachers should be completed as soon as possible," he said. Further, the CM also said the study of tribal and regional subjects would be started in primary schools.

With regard to the matter, he asked the officials concerned to complete the process for appointments in 3,538 posts in tribal languages and 8,418 posts in regional languages, as stated in a report by PTI.

West Bengal eecruitment scam

In other news, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a few teachers working in government schools in West Bengal who have acted as middlemen in the cash-for-school employment scam.

According to a report by IANS, sources claimed that during the questioning of several candidates who were suspected to have received their appointments after paying large sums, the role of professors as intermediaries came to light.

Investigating officials revealed that different rates were charged for different postings. The highest amount was charged for postings closest to the residence of the candidates.