X exchange: "Hope your certificate of my intelligence is not like NTA grading" Jairam Ramesh to Kiren Rijiju

"Thanks Mr. Minister. I hope your certificate of my intelligence is not like the NTA grading. Is it with grace marks?" tweeted Congress MP Jairam Ramesh taking a dig at the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju's tweet about the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Two MPs entered into an exchange on X (formerly Twitter) today, June 24, ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Initially, Rijiju posted, "The First Session of 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the new elected hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward for co-ordination to run the house."