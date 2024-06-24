Rajasthan HC issued notice to Centre, NTA seeking NEET-UG cancellation

The High Court of Rajasthan issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre today, Monday, June 24 asking them to respond to petitions seeking the cancellation of the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) amid allegations of irregularities.

According to PTI, the court scheduled the hearing on the matter for July 10, two days after the Supreme Court is set to hear similar petitions, including those seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and a court-monitored investigation.

Justice Ashok Kumar Jain of the high court issued the notices to the NTA and the Central government and sought their response. The court considered the matter to be serious and scheduled the hearing on July 10, counsel for petitioners Rampratap Saini said.

He said a hearing was held on four petitions in the high court during the day. The petitioners have demanded the cancellation of the entrance exam and a retest, citing alleged irregularities reported in the conduct of the test held on May 5.

According to reports, the apex court recently heard 14 petitions, including 10 filed by 49 students and the Students' Federation of India (SFI), and four submitted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA’s petitions sought to transfer all pending cases related to the NEET exam from various high courts to the Supreme Court.