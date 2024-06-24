Opposition called out 'NEET NEET' during Union Education Minister Pradhan's oath in Lok Sabha

Notably, within days after Pradhan took charge as the educational minister again, alleged irregularities in entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) came to light. Here are a few:

- Mass outrage on NTA's awarding of grace marks to several NEET UG candidates

- Cancellation of the NEET-PG 2024 and the postponement of UGC-NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) examination

NEET controversy

Alleging paper leaks, inflated scores and arbitrary grace marks, thousands of students across the country have been protesting for weeks. About 67 students scored a perfect 720/720 score in the NEET-UG exam, the majority of whom were from a single centre in Faridabad.

So far, the Bihar police have arrested 13 involved in the case.

Today, June 24, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headed to the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) to collect the evidence related to the paper leak.