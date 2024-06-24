NTA failed to instil confidence among public: Education Ministry source

Amidst the controversy surrounding the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and other entrance examinations, a source from the Education Ministry said that the ministry has taken a firm stance against cheating, debarring 17 NEET-UG candidates from Bihar due to malpractice. The NEET-UG exam was conducted on May 5, however, it received mass outrage due to the irregularities.

Speaking to The New Indian Express candidly, a source from the ministry confessed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) did not 'instil confidence' among the public. The source mentioned that the decision to award grace marks was unusual, as the rule usually is that in case of a delay in the exam, extra time should be granted at the centre.

Furthermore, the source also highlighted that the top 1,00,000 students from 4,750 centres showcased the nationwide desire to succeed. According to the NTA, sixty-three candidates were debarred nationwide for malpractices during the NEET-UG, including 17 candidates from Bihar and 30 from Godhra.

Ever since the scores for NEET-UG were announced, the exam garnered criticism for awarding arbitrary grace marks to several students, allegedly raising cut-offs including allegations of paper leaks. Thousands of students affected by these irregularities have raised concerns and have been protesting in d