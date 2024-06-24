NEET-UG, UGC-NET irregularities: Netizens share memes, reactions amid ongoing issue

For weeks, allegations of irregularities and malpractice in examinations have been making headlines across the country. It started with allegations of paper leak, malpractice and inflation in cut-offs in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam 2024.

However, after the University Grant Commission (UGC) cancelled the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024 on June 19, suspecting that the exam may have been compromised, doubts regarding sanctity of these entrance-level examinations in India have increased twofold. Not just this, the NEET-PG 2024 examination was also postponed by the Centre, just a few hours before it was scheduled to be conducted, keeping in mind recent episodes of irregularities.

In the investigation into these multiple instances of alleged irregularities in exams, the government has replaced National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh with retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Now, all eyes are on the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter as well as the impending Supreme Court hearing on July 8, which will decide whether the NEET-UG 2024 examination will be reconducted on grounds of the paper leak or not.

Meanwhile, as pressure on aspiring students mounts, many have taken to social media to share their reactions to the ongoing conundrum by coming up with memes.

Here are a few memes shared on social media platforms X and Instagram: