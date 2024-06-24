NEET: Today, on first day of Lok Sabha's 18th session, NSUI plans march to Parliament without permission?

Congress's student wing National Students' Union India (NSUI) staged a protest against alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the cancellation of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exams at Jantar Mantar today, Monday, June 24.



The NSUI planned to take out a march to gherao the Parliament on the day of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha which is today, June 24. Scores of NSUI members gathered at Jantar Mantar to register their protest against the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

However, police officials said that no such march has been given any permission and security arrangements have been made to prevent any attempts.

Amid demand for the cancellation of the NEET UG exam held on May 5, the Union Education Ministry has said that the incidents of malpractices were "localised" or "isolated" and it was not fair to jeopardise the careers of lakhs of candidates who cleared the exam rightfully.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), among others.

The UGC-NET-2024 exam for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country. The exam was postponed after the government said that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised", as stated in a report by PTI.