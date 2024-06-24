Indore police register case against bid to sell fake MPPSC exam question paper online

The Indore police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly trying to sell a fake question paper of the Madhya Pradesh state service exam online by claiming that the paper had been leaked, an official said today, June 24, 2024.



After a complaint by a vigilance officer of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the case was registered on Sunday night, June 23, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT), the official from Sanyogitaganj police station said, as stated in a report by PTI.



A candidate of the state service examination said rumours of the paper leak started due to an account created on the social media platform Telegram where it was claimed that question papers of the preliminary round of the exam conducted by the MPPSC were available for Rs 2,500 each. A QR code was also shared via this account for payment, said the candidate.



MPPSC Officer on Special Duty Ravindra Panchbhai told PTI that a "suspicious" question paper was circulated on social media two days ago with a false claim of leak of the 'General Studies' subject paper. "We compared the suspicious question paper with the original one of the subject for the preliminary round of the state service exam held on Sunday (June 23) and found it to be fake," he said.



Nearly 1.83 lakh candidates were eligible to appear in the preliminary round of the examination held on Sunday (June 23) across 55 district headquarters in the state, as per officials.



The examination was conducted for 110 posts, including 15 posts of deputy collector and 22 of deputy superintendent of police, they said.