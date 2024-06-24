Congress MP Parambil slams NEET PG postponement saying "LKG exams have more credibility than this..."

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Examination was postponed hours before it was scheduled to be conducted on June 23. Slamming the postponement saying "LKG exams have more credibility than this...", Congress Member of the Parliament (MP) Shafi Parambil said that the government has committed a heinous crime.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Even the LKG exams have more credibility than this. The government's involvement in this is not at all neat and clean... This is the most heinous crime a government can do against the future of a country... This is done on the basis of merit. You cannot leak these question papers because those people who come out of these exams are considered to be our future doctors and engineers."

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being silent on this issue, he said, "The minister is not taking responsibility. Nobody is stepping down. They are just watching the game from the gallery. Even the enquiry is declared now because of the pressure from the families and the political parties..."

"The government wants nothing to come out of this... Who is responsible for this?... Why is the PM still silent on this?... Why is the PM not acting promptly," he asked, as stated in a report by ANI.

Postponement of NEET PG

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare postponed the NEET PG examination on Saturday, June 22 which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 23,and said that a fresh date will be announced at the earliest.

This postponement of NEET-PG exams came on the heels of the decision to remove Subodh Kumar Singh from his position as Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has come under fire for an alleged paper leak and irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, and other examinations which it conducts.

The ministry's statement read, "Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students."

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held on 23rd June 2024. The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest," the ministry added.