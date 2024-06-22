UGC NET paper leak: Images show paper was leaked on Telegram; sold for Rs 5,000-10,000

The UGC NET exam was held nationally in pen-and-paper mode with a record 11 lakh students registering for the exam.



CBI continues investigation

As per the latest news by the Times of India, today, Saturday, June 22, the Central Investigation Bureau's (CBI) anti-corruption branch interrogated a man from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The man is considered a suspect in the case and is alleged to have released a section of the paper on Telegram.



The CBI had registered an FIR into the paper leak case on Thursday, June 20.



On the same day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a press conference revealed that the UGC-NET examination paper was leaked on the Dark web, which led to its cancellation.



Telegram says it blocked channels related to the leak

Telegram, a cloud-based messaging service platform, is considered highly encrypted and safe for use. Regarding the leaks, the platform told News18 that they have blocked the channels involved in the circulation of the content, and are supporting the authorities in the investigation.



They further emphasised that complaints of such kind, once they are reported, are taken up immediately, legal checks are performed and the channels are taken down as per the guidelines of the Information Technology (IT) Act of 2000.