UGC NET paper leak: Images show paper was leaked on Telegram; sold for Rs 5,000-10,000

A page on the social media platform X posted images that allegedly show that the question papers of the June session of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024, were leaked.
Posted by a page named Indian Tech and Infra (@IndianTechGuide), it alleged that these images were sold on the instant messaging service platform, Telegram, for Rs 5000 to 10,000.
The visibility of the images is low yet it shows questions from Paper I, which is the general paper section of the exam. Another image depicted the names of the Telegram channels named "UGC NET JRF PAPER LEAKED"
The original post was uploaded by a user named Harshiee (@harshiee_26) who wrote that the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) UGC NET paper was leaked one day before the exam, on June 17.
The UGC NET exam was held nationally in pen-and-paper mode with a record 11 lakh students registering for the exam.
CBI continues investigation
As per the latest news by the Times of India, today, Saturday, June 22, the Central Investigation Bureau's (CBI) anti-corruption branch interrogated a man from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The man is considered a suspect in the case and is alleged to have released a section of the paper on Telegram.
The CBI had registered an FIR into the paper leak case on Thursday, June 20.
On the same day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a press conference revealed that the UGC-NET examination paper was leaked on the Dark web, which led to its cancellation.
Telegram says it blocked channels related to the leak
Telegram, a cloud-based messaging service platform, is considered highly encrypted and safe for use. Regarding the leaks, the platform told News18 that they have blocked the channels involved in the circulation of the content, and are supporting the authorities in the investigation.
They further emphasised that complaints of such kind, once they are reported, are taken up immediately, legal checks are performed and the channels are taken down as per the guidelines of the Information Technology (IT) Act of 2000.