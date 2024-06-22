Tamil Nadu: Circle India Trust & Bounteous x Accolite collaborate for gov't school renovation

A government higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu is getting a makeover owing to a partnership between non-governmental organisation Circle India Trust and global leader in information technology services Bounteous x Accolite, states a report by PTI.



As per the report, the school is located in Kannagi Nagar of Tamil Nadu and has faced various challenges including insufficient furniture and poor electrical fixtures, among others.



Together with Ladies Circle India Trust, Bounteous x Accolite is to execute a comprehensive renovation project that would benefit 1,500 students, reports PTI.



Among the important concerns addressed include the addition of new desks and benches, green boards, a compound wall, and 12 laptops and 26 desktop computers for the modern computer laboratory, among others, reports PTI.



"This initiative at GHSS Kannagi Nagar underscores the potential for corporate partnerships to drive meaningful change in educational institutions, setting a positive example for community involvement and social responsibility," Bounteous x Accolite Founder and Co-CEO Leela Kaza said, as per PTI.



Former Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu inaugurated the renovated school building at an event recently.



"We are proud to partner with Ladies Circle India Trust in this endeavour and look forward to seeing the students thrive," Kaza added.