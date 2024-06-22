PM Modi acted "immediately", says Union Minister Kumaraswamy on PM's alleged silence over NEET row

HD Kumaraswamy, Minister Of Steel and Heavy Industries, Government of India, shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi actually, "acting immediately", asked the concerned ministers to ensure that the interest of the students is safeguarded.

"According to my knowledge, PM Modi acted immediately after it came to his notice. In the first cabinet itself, he advised the concerned minister how to...safeguard the interests of the students. He has given the direction," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

The union minister was speaking after the International Day oYoga was observed in the national capital on Friday, June 21, stated a report by PTI.

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of staying silent over the entire row because he is "crippled" and he has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a government like this.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), which is suffering from severe irregularities; the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (NET) cancellation; and the postponement of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR-UGC NET, has sparked a row and the test conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA), is at the front and centre of it, along with the Education Ministry and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.