NEET-UG 2024 paper leak row: Bihar police detains six near AIIMS Deoghar

According to an official, today, Saturday, June 22, six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district were arrested by the Bihar Police in connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, states a report by PTI.

As per the report, these six individuals were detained from a house near All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Deoghar in Devipur police station area on Friday, June 21, night, the official informed.

"The Bihar Police gave us a tip-off. On our identification, they were taken into custody. All the suspects have been taken to Bihar," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) (Deoghar Sadar) Ritvik Srivastava told PTI.

The suspects were allegedly living at the house of one Jhunu Singh, he said.

According to a statement released by the Deoghar Police, they were named Paramjit Singh alias Bittu, Chintu alias Baldev Kumar, Kaju alias Prashant Kumar, Ajit Kumar, Rajiv Kumar alias Karu, and Panku Kumar, all of whom were residents of the Nalanda district of Bihar.

The NEET-UG examination, held on May 5 across 4,750 centres, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates. Results were announced earlier than expected on June 4, leading to suspicions of irregularities, especially after 67 students scored a perfect 720 – an unprecedented occurrence in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) history.

Notably, six of these top scorers were from a single centre in Faridabad, Haryana, raising further doubts about the integrity of the exam, reports PTI.