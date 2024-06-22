MPPSC shuns paper leak rumours as baseless; police begins investigation

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) declared today, Saturday, June 22, that statements made regarding a paper leak that occurred before the state service and state forest service preliminary exams and was sold for Rs 25,000 on social media platforms were false and baseless, reports PTI.



As per the report, in a release, MPPSC Secretary Prabal Sipaha said, "Baseless and misleading news is being circulated on social media and other publicity mediums regarding the confidentiality and sanctity of the preliminary round of State Service Examination 2024 and State Forest Service Examination 2024 to be held in two shifts on June 23 across 55 district headquarters. Both will be conducted on June 23 at the scheduled time."



Strict action will be taken against those spreading misleading information and rumours on social media and other means about the recruitment exams conducted by MPPSC, the release added.



A candidate stated that a social media account on Telegram, which was purportedly selling MPPSC question papers for Rs 2,500 each, was the source of the rumours about the paper leak.



A QR code for payment was also given on this Telegram account, the candidate added, reports PTI.



The superintendent of Police, Jitendra Singh of the Indore-based regional cyber police department, told PTI that it has information about this Telegram account.



"We are investigating it with the help of the Crime Branch. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Singh said.