Maharashtra: Police book case against man for marrying his minor niece, raping her repeatedly

In Thane, Maharashtra, the police has registered a complaint against a 23-year-old man, hailing from Jalna district, in Maharashtra, for marrying his niece, a police official informed today, Saturday, June 22.

This happened two years back, as per a PTI report.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the victim was subjected to repeated rape by her husband, following which she became pregnant, the official said.

A case has also been lodged against his brother and the victim's father, the police official went on to inform.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, who is 17 years old and pregnant now, an FIR was registered on Thursday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the trio," the official at the Wagle Estate police station told PTI.

Now, the case has been transferred to Mantha police station in Jalna district, as the crime took place within its limits, he said.

The accused are the girl's 23-year-old husband, who is the girl's maternal uncle, his brother as well as the girl's father, who is 43 years old.

The marriage was organised on July 13, 2022, when the survivor was 15-years and five months old. Her father was the one who got her married to her maternal uncle. This marriage took place in Jalna, as per the police complaint, a police official informed.