Maharashtra: Man charged under POCSO Act for forcibly kissing mentally unwell child

In Ambernath in the Thane district of Maharashtra, a man was arrested for allegedly forcibly kissing a 14-year-old mentally unwell girl, a police official said today, Saturday, June 22, states a report by PTI.

According to the report, the police official identified the accused as Harish Raju Shengal, a 26-year-old man, who has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment, use of criminal force against woman and other offences.

"He took the girl to an isolated room near her house in Bhuvapada on June 10 and kissed her forcibly. He touched her inappropriately. Shengal was arrested on the complaint of the victim's mother," the Ambernath police station official said, according to the PTI report.

In another case from Thane, Yesterday, June 21, a man was sentenced to ten years in prison for luring and raping a five-year-old child in a toilet on November 24, 2018. The 24-year-old man, Murali Kanhaiyalal Chouhan, was not only sentenced to ten years in prison under the POCSO Act but also fined Rs 50,0000, states a PTI report.

Another 60-year-old was also booked under the POCSO Act in the last 24 hours for misbehaving with a minor in Sultanabad, Telangana.