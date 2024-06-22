Kick procrastination out of your life. Use these tips

Procrastination, the art of delaying tasks, is a common challenge that many individuals grapple with, often resulting in a last-minute frenzy or unfinished work. This emotional obstacle can be attributed to various factors such as resistance to change, fear of failure, peer pressure, lack of focus, and the demanding perfectionism that affects certain people.

To dig deeper into the ubiquity of procrastination, a survey conducted by UK-based Micro Biz Mag in January 2020 reveals striking insights. Among the 1,000 participants, a staggering 84% confessed to wrestling with procrastination, while a mere 15.6% claimed to have never faced it.