Kick procrastination out of your life. Use these tips

Procrastination, the art of delaying tasks, is a common challenge that many individuals grapple with, often resulting in a last-minute frenzy or unfinished work. This emotional obstacle can be attributed to various factors such as resistance to change, fear of failure, peer pressure, lack of focus, and the demanding perfectionism that affects certain people.
To dig deeper into the ubiquity of procrastination, a survey conducted by UK-based Micro Biz Mag in January 2020 reveals striking insights. Among the 1,000 participants, a staggering 84% confessed to wrestling with procrastination, while a mere 15.6% claimed to have never faced it.
Procrastination is a human tendency, embrace it. But go beyond, try to understand why you indulge in it often. What led you here?
This makes the goal less intimidating, fostering a sense of accomplishment with each completed step. Also, this provides a roadmap and injects a sense of urgency and structure into your tasks.
Consider whether your mobile device is necessary and create a dedicated study space for your study sessions, adhering to a carefully crafted schedule. Equip yourself with an arsenal of time management tools, such as timers, to-do lists, and productivity apps. These tools act as guides, keeping you on track
Leverage the power of focused intervals using techniques like Pomodoro (For example, 25 minutes of concentrated work followed by a short break)
Schedule important tasks during these periods to capitalise on your optimal productivity