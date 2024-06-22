Jharkhand: At least 20 students fall ill after drinking water from school tank

Today, Saturday, June 22, at least 20 students fell ill after drinking water from a tank in their school in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, an official informed, states a report by PTI.



According to the report, the doctor said that the condition of the children was stable when they were being taken to a local health centre.



The incident happened at Upgraded Primary School at Duru, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, reports PTI.



The incident occurred when the children went to drink water from the tank in the school just after finishing their meal.



After some time, several students started vomiting and complained of uneasiness, a teacher of the school said. A few students said there was a foul smell in the water.



Following the incident, the students were taken to the local community health centre where they were examined. Doctors said the children were in stable condition.



The Chandwa Block Development Officer Chandan Kumar said the water sample had been taken for investigation. Kumar also visited the community health centre to enquire about the health conditions of the students.

Students falling ill after consuming a meal or drinking water at their school or hostel is not entirely uncommon in India. Most recently, a probe was ordered in Tripura, after 20 girl students were hospitalised after consuming hostel food.