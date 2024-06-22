ICAI Startup Sphere 2024: Here's all you need to know straight from President CA Ranjeet Agarwal

A

The theme of the Startup Sphere 2024 is Startup Synergy: Collaborate, Create, Conquer along with tech fusion, emerging sectors in start-ups and masterclass on start-ups.

The objective of ICAI Startup Sphere 2024 is to create an inclusive and dynamic platform that unites the vibrant startup community, influential partners, promising unicorns, thought-leading influencers, pioneering founders, astute investors, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

The event aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on key aspects of the start-up landscape, including governmental support, diverse funding channels, emerging trends, start-up valuation, legal complexities, and best practices in governance.

Attendees will benefit from panel discussions on investing in people versus ideas, navigating tax and regulatory advantages, and leveraging digital marketing for growth.

Additionally, various sessions will explore the opportunities in Web 3.0, and feature My Journey dialogues with successful entrepreneurs. The event will also highlight the future of fintech, the global impact of Indian start-ups, data privacy, and maximising India's data economy.

Complementary activities include a start-up exhibition, dynamic start-up ramp, hackathon, pitch platform, and exclusive investor meet.

Furthermore, ICAI Startup Sphere 2024 will offer a customised Campus Placement Programme for experienced Chartered Accountants, providing them with career advancement opportunities in leading organisations and enabling companies to recruit top finance and accounts professionals.