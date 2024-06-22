Five years, 43 paper leaks — TMC and Congress lash out at BJP, PM Modi

All the examination-related controversy, with the latest being the postponement of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC-NET) announced on June 21, is bringing not only the test conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Ministry of Education under the scanner, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling alliance National Democratic Alliance, especially the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), are being lambasted by opposition leaders.

Kunal Ghosh, leader from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stated that the "biggest scams" are happening under the leadership of PM Modi.

"It is a scam of the central government. The biggest scams in education are happening under the leadership of PM Modi. So, it's their scam, and their agency will investigate it. How will it be conducted fairly? They are using CBI not for the investigation but to hide it. So, we think the investigation should happen under the supervision of the Supreme Court. CBI will suppress the information. They are using CBI to protect their people," Ghosh said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to social media platform X to post, "In the last five years, papers of 43 recruitment exams have been leaked in the country. Paper leak has become a national problem of our country under BJP rule which has ruined the future of crores of youth so far."

"India is the youngest country in the world. We have the largest youth population. Instead of making these youth skilled and capable, the BJP government is making them weak," she claimed.