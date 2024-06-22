Education Minister Pradhan gives DU yoga day event a miss amidst students' protest against NEET-UG row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was scheduled to attend an International Day of Yoga event at the University of Delhi (DU) on Friday, June 21. This was also during a protest against the irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam.

The event which the education minister was to attend was to begin at 6 am. But the officials of DU cited "some urgent work" as the reason behind Pradhan's absence, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Carrying black flags, members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and students demonstrated at the North Campus.

"In response to the sheer audacity of Pradhan to even think of coming to DU while he and his NTA have jeopardised the future of students, AISA activists along with students of Delhi University raised black flags and protested against his presence in the university," AISA said in their statement.

"The corrupt and arrogant education minister is not welcome in our university," the statement read. The members demanded the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the scrapping of the testing body, the National Testing Agency (NTA).