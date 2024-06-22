Committee to reform exam process to be headed by former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan: Education Ministry

Today, June 22, the Ministry of Education (MoE) released a press release through Press Information Bureau (PIB), Delhi, announcing that it constituted a High-Level Committee of experts under the chairmanship of Dr K RadhaKrishnan, the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Chairman of Board of Governors (BoG), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur to ensure fair and transparent conduct of examinations.

The release states, "Committee to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process, improvement in Data Security protocols and structure and functioning of NTA (National Testing Agency)."

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, recently announced that a committee will be established to reform the NTA in response to reports of irregularities and paper leaks in two national-level exams conducted by the agency — UGC-NET and NEET-UG 2024.

The committee will submit its report to the MoE within two months from, as per the release and make recommendations on the following:

Reform to the examination process Improvement of data security standards Structure and operation of the National Testing Agency

Here is the list of the other members of the High-Level Committee:

Dr Randeep Guleria, the Former Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Hyderabad

Prof Ramamurthy K, the Professor Emeritus of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras

Pankaj Bansal, the Co-Founder of the People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat

Prof Aditya Mittal, Dean of Student Affairs at IIT Delhi

Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of MoE, Govt of India