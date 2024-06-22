ADG of Bihar police to meet Union Education Pradhan today in connection to NEET UG paper leak case

The controversy around the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) refuses to die down, with the Supreme Court hearing petitions regarding the row almost every day. In the midst of this, the investigation into paper leak allegations in Bihar is ongoing by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

Today, June 22, Saturday, Additional Director General (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan will meet the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi and provide all the details regarding the probe.

It was on Thursday, June 20, that the Education Ministry had summoned the ADG.

Bihar Police's EOU has been looking into the NEET UG question paper leak case and in the same connection, has arrested 14 accused, this is including one of the masterminds Sikandar Yadvendu. The arrested also include four candidates and three parents.

On June 21, the EOU arrested Rakesh Kumar from Ekangarsarai block in Nalanda district, he admitted to being a part of "solver gang" in connection to the same case.

In a previous instance, son of Sikandar Yadvendu's brother-in-law, Anurag Yadav, confessed he received the question paper and answer a day prior to the exam. He also admitted that it was Sikandar Yadvendu who supplied him with the question paper and answers.