Tripura: CM orders probe as 20 girl students hospitalised after consuming hostel food

As many as 20 girls from a government-run Girls' Higher Secondary School in Agartala, Tripura fell ill. This was after they consumed meal at a hostel in Tripura, it was claimed.

After they started complaining of stomach and chest pain, they were hospitalised. It was after the prayer session that students were taken to Government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, a teacher of the Bodhjung Girls' Higher Secondary School informed, stated a report by IANS.

"All the 20 girl students are currently under observation in the hospital," doctors said, adding that their condition is now stable.

All the students who have fallen ill hail from the tribal community reside in a hostel at Indranagar on the outskirts of the city.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Health and Education portfolios, has ordered a probe into the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "I have come to know about the incident of students of Bodhjung Girls School falling ill, and the government is taking the matter very seriously."

GB Hospital authorities have already been asked to ensure the treatment of sick students with the highest priority.

Besides, the officers in charge of administration have been directed to investigate the whole matter.