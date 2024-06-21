Pune: Viral video shows "grip strength check" as girl hangs from building; netizens demand action against group

Another case of a reckless act going viral on social media involves a girl hanging from the top of a building in Pune, supported only by a boy holding her hand. Despite its viral status, the act has drawn heavy criticism, with netizens demanding strict action against the group, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.
Shared on Wednesday, June 19, the video has gained significant traction on social media. Described as a "grip strength check", it shows a boy lying on his stomach on the parapet of an old building in Pune while the girl hangs from the edge, supported solely by his hand. As she hangs, the video pans to show her from different angles, with at least four others recording the stunt.
Many Twitter users tagged the Pune city police in response to the viral video, urging them to take action against those involved. Others condemned the act as foolish and reckless.
According to the Hindustan Times, one netizen commented, "Legal action is needed if this irresponsibility does not stop, even after several reports of lives being lost in the making of reels. This is an attitude that will make the family suffer for life for the joy of gaining followers!”