Pune: Viral video shows "grip strength check" as girl hangs from building; netizens demand action against group

Another case of a reckless act going viral on social media involves a girl hanging from the top of a building in Pune, supported only by a boy holding her hand. Despite its viral status, the act has drawn heavy criticism, with netizens demanding strict action against the group, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Shared on Wednesday, June 19, the video has gained significant traction on social media. Described as a "grip strength check", it shows a boy lying on his stomach on the parapet of an old building in Pune while the girl hangs from the edge, supported solely by his hand. As she hangs, the video pans to show her from different angles, with at least four others recording the stunt.