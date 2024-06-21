Pune Porsche car crash: Court grants bail to minor's father

Today, Friday, June 21, a court in Pune granted bail to the father of the juvenile accused in the Porsche car crash case that resulted in the deaths of two software professionals last month, reports PTI.

As per the report, the court also granted bail to five other individuals, including the owner and managers of two bars accused of serving alcohol to underage patrons.

The incident occurred on May 19, when two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the intoxicated juvenile, reports PTI

The case drew national attention when Juvenile Justice Board member LN Danwade granted the accused bail on lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

Police charged the juvenile's father, Vishal Agrawal, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The owner and staff of the bars Cosie and Club Blak were also charged for serving alcohol to a minor, states PTI.

Section 75 pertains to the "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses”, while section 77 addresses supplying a child with intoxicating substances.

According to the FIR, the father allowed his son, who lacked a valid driving license, to drive the car, thereby, endangering his life, and permitted him to party knowing he consumed alcohol.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing the juvenile's father, confirmed the bail granted today, Friday evening, June 21, reports PTI.

A lawyer for the managers of Cosie restaurant and Club Blak also confirmed bail was granted to his clients.

The juvenile's parents remain in judicial custody regarding the alleged blood sample tampering.

Additionally, the father faces charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver.