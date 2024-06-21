NSD with Delhi Tourism to organise children's theatre festival & workshop June 22 onwards

Today, Friday, June 21, the National School of Drama (NSD) announced that along with the Delhi Tourism and Development Corporation, it will organise Rang Amian, a children's theatre festival and workshop at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat from Saturday, June 22, reports PTI.

According to the announcement, the 10-day "demonstration-oriented" workshop will be held from June 22 to July 1 and it will feature six children's play which will take place from June 26.

A total 150 children, selected from 250 applications will take part in the workshop, reports PTI.

"The workshop aims at growth of body and mind of the children through the method of theatre. It will not only help them to grow physically and emotionally but also integrate them with neighbourhood and society in a more meaningful manner," NSD said in a statement, reports PTI.

The participating children, split into five groups of 30, will learn different facets of theatre at the workshop that will culminate in five demonstrations on July 2 at the NSD premises.

Regarding children's participation in the workshop and festival, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of NSD, stated that it introduces theatre to a wider audience.

"When you introduce children to theatre, you directly involve their parents and relatives, and indirectly inform people from the neighbourhood. Through these children, people get to know about theatre who were earlier unaware about it," Tripathy said, addressing the media through a live video streaming from Mumbai, reports PTI.

He added that theatre combines different art forms, including music, dance, fine arts, and costume.

"So the more people this art reaches, the more our culture will grow," the actor-director said.