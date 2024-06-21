NEET-UG 2024: Countrywide outcry over paper leak; Mayawati, Priyanka Gandhi, Assam Congress chief cries foul

The recent National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam paper leak has caused widespread outrage, with prominent political leaders demanding strict action against those responsible and criticising the ruling government for their handling of the situation, reports PTI.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati, today, Friday, June 21, called for stringent measures against the main accused in the NEET-UG question paper leak. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, she said, "The government needs to take strict action against the main accused in the NEET (question) paper leak case due to which innocent students are suffering. And it is not right to do any politics under its guise."

The NEET-UG examination, held on May 5 across 4,750 centres, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates. Results were announced earlier than expected on June 4, leading to suspicions of irregularities, especially after 67 students scored a perfect 720 – an unprecedented occurrence in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) history.

Notably, six of these top scorers were from a single centre in Faridabad, Haryana, raising further doubts about the integrity of the exam, reports PTI.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also weighed in, criticising the government over what she described as a growing national problem of exam paper leaks under BJP rule.

"In the last five years, papers of 43 recruitment exams have been leaked in the country. Paper leak has become a national problem of our country under BJP rule which has ruined the future of crores of youth so far," she posted on X, states PTI.

Gandhi argued that this issue has "ruined the future" of crores of youth, accusing the BJP of weakening the nation's youth instead of empowering them.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah claimed that BJP-ruled states have become hotspots for question paper leaks, citing the NEET-UG case as a recent example.

Leading a demonstration against the alleged irregularities, Borah criticised the Central government's inability to conduct examinations smoothly. "It has become clear that question paper leaks are happening repeatedly in BJP-ruled states, including in Assam," he remarked.