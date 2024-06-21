NALSAR Hyderabad: Students, alumni and faculty demand that administration cut ties with Israel

On Saturday, June 15, students, alumni, and faculty members of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in Hyderabad joined other universities in demanding that the administration cut ties with two Israeli universities in response to Israel's war in Gaza.

A total of 360 people, including 275 students, 70 alumni, and 12 faculty members, signed a petition urging the administration to condemn Israel's actions and sever ties with Tel Aviv University and the Radzyner School of Law as part of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

The petition letter written by the Student Bar Council of NALSAR states, "(We) urge and demand through this petition an unequivocal condemnation of the Israeli Action in Palestine and to cut all ties pertaining to International Exchange Programmes with Israeli Institution: Tel Aviv University and the Redzyner School of Law as a part of complete academic and economic dissociation with the Israeli State and academia."

University students are protesting for the cause of Palestine around the world, facing alleged suppression of their voices. Notably, in the United States (US), thousands of students and faculty members have been arrested at prominent schools such as Columbia, Yale, Princeton, University of California - Los Angeles (UCLA), New York University (NYU), University of Texas, and many more. At least 20 other campuses are also protesting for the same cause.

Similar protests are happening in universities in France, Kuwait, Japan, Australia, Egypt, the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Germany, Yemen, Lebanon, Argentina, and even in India at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where recently, the US ambassador's interaction was rescheduled amidst protests by the students' union, stating that "genociders are not welcome".