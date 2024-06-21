ICAI President on new curriculum, exams three times a year, emphasis on tech proficiency and more

A

Under the new scheme, four self-paced online modules have been introduced which are aligned with technology-enabled learning as advocated by the NEP, 2020.

Many new subjects have been introduced under self-paced online modules like paper on Risk Management, Sustainability Reporting, Forex and Treasury Management and Digital Ecosystem and Controls which have prominence worldwide.

The new CA curriculum provides requisite competencies through enriched learning methodologies, cogent and holistic skill assessment, effective and focussed practical training, industry orientation and a multi-disciplinary approach which integrates new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Blockchain.

Accordingly, the new scheme of education and training has been formulated in such a manner to develop global ready chartered accountants. Practical training includes a two-year examination-free period and assessments through case scenario/study-based MCQs at all levels.