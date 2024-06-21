Foreign students graduating from US varsities should get green cards automatically: Trump

An idea was floated by former United States of America President Donald Trump.

"You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country, and that includes junior colleges too," Trump said in an episode on the All-In podcast, which is hosted by venture capitalists, stated a report by ANI.

Trump said that foreign students who graduate from college in the US should automatically get a green card so that the brightest minds in the world can be retained.

It may be recalled that Trump has used harsh words against illegal immigration. Trump is known for his hardline stance on immigration. He has criticised current US President Joe Biden for the same.

"I know of stories where people graduated from a top college or from college, and they desperately wanted to stay here and had a plan for a company, a concept. And they can't," Politico quoted Trump as saying.

"Somebody graduates at the top of the class, they can't even make a deal with a company because they don't think they're going to be able to stay in the country. That is going to end on day one," he added.