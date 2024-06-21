Demand for gov't medical college in Vijayapura district of Karnataka rises

Shrishail Mulaji, the newly appointed District President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has demanded that the government announce a government medical college for Vijayapura district.

Addressing media persons on Thursday, June 20, he said that despite the district having required infrastructure and need, the government is not making efforts to announce a government hospital.

He claimed that when Shivanand Patil of the Congress was Health Minister in the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government, a proposal was prepared and sent to the government for approval.

“But for some reason, the proposal did not take off as the government never made efforts to announce a medical college. Today we have two ministers in the government; MB Patil and Shivanand Patil. Both of them should work in this regard and get a medical college granted,” he said.

The Vedike also demanded the government to implement Sarojini Mahishi committee report on ensuring jobs to Kannadigas in private sector also.

He said that Vedike has planned to hold a mega protest outside Vidhana Soudha in Bangaluru in the coming days to get the report implemented.

Earlier, expressing unhappiness over the City Corporation not implementing the order to ensure all the names of the shops are written in Kannada, Mulaji said that the Corporation must act on the order.