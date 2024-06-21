Bihar Deputy CM to urge CM for CBI probe into Tejashwi Yadav's links to NEET paper leaks

The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said today, Friday, June 21, that he would request CM Nitish Kumar for a CBI probe into the suspected links of the arrested prime accused in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination "paper leak" case with officials associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, reports PTI.

As per PTI, in response, Yadav stated that the state government is free to order a high-level probe into Sinha's allegations. However, he asserted that BJP's links to the two other accused also need to be investigated.

"Recommending a probe by an independent agency like the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) is the prerogative of the CM. We will meet him and urge him to do the needful in the matter pertaining to suspected links of the arrested accused in the NEET paper leak case with officials associated with Tejashwi Yadav," Sinha told PTI.

On Thursday, Sinha claimed that officials associated with Yadav were constantly in touch with the prime suspect, Sikander Prasad Yadvendu in the NEET paper leak and demanded a 'high-level' probe into the matter, reports PTI.

The Supreme Court is due to hear the matter on July 8.

When asked why he felt the need to call for a high-level investigation considering the BJP is the party in power in Bihar and the investigation can proceed with the state government's recommendation, Sinha said, "I am repeating that it is the prerogative of the CM. We will apprise him (CM) and request for a high-level probe, including CBI."

The deputy CM said he had shared with the media pieces of evidence regarding the "involvement" of officials close to Yadav in the row, states PTI.

“I hope that the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, which is probing the alleged NEET paper leak case, will probe this aspect," he said.

In response to Sinha's accusations, Yadav stated that the investigative agencies are free to ask for a high-level investigation because they are under the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre.

The former deputy chief minister said, “They should call and question my officials, about whom they are talking. Why are they hesitating to order a probe into the matter?”

He informed reporters that he would request that the chief minister make contact with his personal assistant or personal secretary and conduct an inquiry into the matter. If they find anything suspicious, they should arrest him, Yadav told reporters, reports PTI.

“It's a fact that the official about whom the deputy CM is talking about was brought by the BJP leaders in the state urban development department in 2021. They should know whether he is beneficiary or not,” Yadav claimed.

“They (BJP leaders) don't know anything since the EOU does not report to them,” he said.

Yadav accused Sinha of distracting the public from the main problem and questioned why the BJP leader was ignoring other implicated individuals, such as Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar, who had been taken into custody by the EOU, reports PTI.

“What is the association of the two kingpins with them (BJP) needs to be probed. It's a well-known fact that whenever BJP comes to power, question papers of crucial exams are leaked,” he said.