Uttar Pradesh: Rejected lover & aid held for throwing acid at groom; injure children too

Today, Thursday, June 20, Police at Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, arrested two people for allegedly throwing acid at a groom and two children during a wedding procession earlier in the week, according to an officer, states a report by PTI.

The police stated that Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Bind, and Sachin Singh were identified as accused in the case. On Tuesday, June 18, the groom, four-year-old Sudama Gautam, was allegedly sitting on a horse carriage when acid was allegedly thrown at him by the three accused, the officer said, the PTI report states.

According to the PTI report, two children, who too suffered injuries in the attack, are undergoing treatment with Gautam at a local hospital here (here where?), police said.

The Additional Superintendent of Police Tezveer Singh also informed that while Sachin Bind and Yuvuraj have been arrested already, a search is on to arrest the third accused, states PTI.

During interrogation, Bind told police that he was in love with the bride and to stop the marriage, he, along with his friends, threw acid at the groom.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in this case under Section 326A (acid attack) of the Indian Penal Code, as per the PTI report.