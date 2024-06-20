"UGC-NET paper found on dark net": Dharmendra Pradhan addresses press conference

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a press conference today, June 20 and fielded questions from media professionals present.

The conference was broadcasted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the National Media Centre of the Government of India in the backdrop of the cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 examination and irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, both conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On the UGC-NET cancellation Minister Pradhan explained that the "painful" decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam was made because the question papers were found on the dark net, compromising the integrity of the examination. He further assured that a CBI inquiry is ongoing regarding the issue.

"The paper leak is an institutional failure of NTA. We assure you that a reform committee will be formed, and action will be taken," he stated.

Addressing questions on recent irregularities, the education minister stated that a committee will be formed to modify the NTA. He also assured of a holistic law to amend what happened during NEET and UGC-NET this year. Calling the incidents "unfortunate" he said, "I take full responsibility...I have no words for the students, only sympathy."

He further added, "The government is committed to your future. We assure you that the government will always adopt a transparent process and practice to protect your interest...Have faith in the government and the system. Nothing wrong will be tolerated by the government."

Interestingly, during the conference, PIB appeared to have briefly muted a journalist who raised questions about an alleged guest house meeting in Bihar, a point that emerged during the paper leak investigation.