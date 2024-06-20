UGC NET cancelled: Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi lash out at the gov't

"Narendra Modi ji, you discuss exams a lot, but when will you hold 'NEET pareeksha pe charcha'. Cancellation of UGC-NET exam is a victory of the passion of lakhs of students", said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge via a post on social media platform X.

The Ministry of Education ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET (University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test).

Karge reminded that first, the Union Education Minister had stated that there was no paper leak and now, after arrests of the education mafia was made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, he has accepted "that some scam" is afoot.

The Congress president called the Modi government a "paper leak government".

"When will NEET exam be cancelled?" he asked and added, "Modi ji, take responsibility to stop your government's rigging and paper leak in NEET exam too."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also had points to make.

"After the news of scam in NEET exam, now the NET exam held on 18th June has also been cancelled due to the fear of irregularities. Will accountability be fixed now? Will the Education Minister take responsibility for this laxity?" Vadra asked in a post in Hindi.

The Union Education Ministry late on Wednesday night, June 19, ordered cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of exam's integrity being compromised.