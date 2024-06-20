President Murmu will visit institute for persons with disabilities in Delhi today. Here's the agenda

President of India Droupadi Murmu will be paying a visit to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities today, Thursday, June 19, stated a report by PTI.

During the course of her visit, not only will she pay her tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, she will also participate in the ceremonial sapling planting on the premises of the campus. This planting is a symbol of growth and renewal.

As per an official statement, the President of India will then move towards inspecting a Prosthetics and Orthotics workshop, will will lay emphasis on the importance of rehabilitation services in enhancing the lives of individuals with physical disabilities.

Her expedition will also include a visit to the Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre, where she will be interacting with children who are undergoing treatment, gaining insights into their health progress and the efficacy of the institute's interventions as well.

Highlighting the talents and achievements of differently abled children, a cultural programme has also been organised for the President of India, showcasing their diverse skills and capabilities.

Following all the presentations, President Murmu is scheduled to address the children and staff of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities, the statement said.