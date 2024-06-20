"PM stopped Ukraine-Russia war but unable to stop paper leaks?": Rahul Gandhi on NEET-UG 2024

Today, June 20, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a government like this, reports PTI.

Speaking at a press conference, he added that unless this is changed, paper leaks will continue since educational institutions have been taken over by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gandhi said the basic concept of Modi had been demolished by the opposition in the just-concluded elections and had it been a prime minister like Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Manmohan Singh, who believed in humility, the government would have survived, states the PTI report.

He stated that interesting times are ahead and that Modi's focus at the moment is getting his Speaker in Parliament rather than worrying about NEET, which is the root cause of suffering for thousands of students.

"We have a government now and a prime minister who will find it very difficult to function. The prime minister is physiologically broken. He has collapsed psychologically. He will struggle to run a government like this," Gandhi claimed, states PTI.

"The silence is because the prime minister is crippled. Right now the prime minister's agenda is the Speaker. He is not bothered about the NEET. He wants that his government should scrape through and he gets his Speaker's post. That's where his mind is right now," he said.

Taking a dig at Modi, Gandhi said, "It was being said Prime Minister Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia War and Israel-Gaza war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn't want to."

As per PTI, he also claimed that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks.

"There has been an expansion of idea of Vyapam to rest of country," he said of the recent controversy while referring to the Vyapam examination and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh.

"Nothing should be done in arbitrary manner, rules that apply to one paper should apply to another," Gandhi said.