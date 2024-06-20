NEET-UG 2024: SC seeks response from Centre, NTA; stays HC proceedings

On Thursday, June 20, the Supreme Court (SC) sent a notice to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to respond to petitions, including those seeking the scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam. It also ordered a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance test, reports PTI.

According to the report, the court also stayed further proceedings on a few pleas on NEET-UG 2024 pending before different high courts in the country.

Justice Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti sought responses from the parties on four separate pleas filed by the NTA seeking transfer of some pending petitions, including those concerning alleged paper leak from the high courts, states PTI.

The counsel appearing for the agency urged proceedings in these matters before the high court be stayed, as the vacation bench issued these notices on NTA's petitions.

During the hearing, the bench also made it clear that it was not staying the counselling process.



"All this has been argued from day one and they (some petitioners) have been wanting stay of counselling. We have denied that," the bench observed.



"Ultimately, if all of you succeed, everything will go. The examination goes and the counselling will also go," it said.

