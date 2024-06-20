NEET-UG 2024 paper leak: Bihar student arrested admits having same question paper day before exam

A candidate from Samastipur, Bihar, confessed to being handed a leaked National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 question paper by his uncle a day before the examination held in May this year, the police informed, reports ANI.

According to the report, the candidate, Anurag Yadav, 22, admitted in a letter to the Patna police and said that his uncle had summoned him from Kota in Rajasthan to Samastipur in Bihar, saying that all arrangements for the exam had been made. Yadav's uncle, Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, is an engineer deployed at Bihar's Danapur Town Council.

Anurag claimed in his police confession letter that he was made to memorise the answers after receiving the NEET test question paper and answer sheet the night before the exam, which was held on May 5, states ANI.

"I returned from Kota and was taken to Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar by my uncle on the night of May 4, 2024, where I was given the NEET exam question paper and answer sheet, which I was made to study and memorise overnight. My examination centre was DY Patil school," he said.

The NEET aspirant further said when he saw the actual question paper on the examination day, it matched with the one that his uncle had provided.

"The question paper that I received at my examination centre was the same that I was made to study and memorise on the night of May 4. I accept my involvement in the crime," Anurag said, reports ANI.

Numerous people, including a few candidates who had appeared for the NEET exam, have been arrested by the Patna Police.

As per the ANI report, of them, four have been identified as Anurag Yadav, a NEET candidate, his uncle Sikandar Yadavendu, and two others — Nitish Kumar and Anand.