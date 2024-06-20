Jantar Mantar: Students protest against prosecution of Prof Hussain, Arundhati Roy under UAPA

Protests were staged at Jantar Mantar today, June 20, by student and other left groups against the order to prosecute former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain and author Arundhati Roy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, states a report by PTI.

According to the report, last week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave his sanction to prosecute Prof Hussain and Roy for alleged provocative speeches at an event in 2010.

Protesting against the move, scores of students and members of the CPI-ML assembled at the Jantar Mantar today, demanding the removal of the UAPA charge against Arundhati Roy and professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain, states PTI.

According to PTI, among the student groups was the All India Students Association (AISA), which observed a Prativad Divas or protest day, reports PTI

On October 21, 2010, Roy and Hussain participated in a conference organised under the banner of Azadi – The Only Way.

The issues that were discussed and spoken about at the meeting, according to Raj Niwas officials, "propagated the separation of Kashmir from India".

Recently, the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed their disapproval of the prosecution sanction against the two.

Expressing disapproval of the move, the National Conference (NC) stressed the need to uphold the fundamental right of every citizen to free speech as guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution.