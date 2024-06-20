Every Karnataka village cluster to get residential schools in a phased manner: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, made an announcement that every hobli (a cluster of adjoining villages administered together for the purposes of tax and land tenure) will get a residential school. This is a mandate, he emphasised.

During an event organised by the Social Welfare Department and the Association of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions, during which, meritorious students from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community were being felicitated, the chief minister said that this had already been approved in the previous budget and this year onwards, residential schools will commence in 20 hoblis. This happened on Wednesday, June 19.

"Residential schools will come up in all hoblis in a phased manner," he said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The CM also stated that all those students from government schools who score big will be honoured. And to encourage them towards the right direction, this event was being organised.

There are 833 residential schools under the Department of Social Welfare, and 113 under the Minority Welfare Department, and the number will increase in the coming days, the CM added.

Dr HC Mahadevappa, Minister for Social Welfare, Government of Karnataka, said that Morarji Desai Schools, Ashram Schools, and residential schools have begun across the state and are helping children from Dalit, backward classes and tribal families progress academically.

The minister also hailed Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution.

"Dr BR Ambedkar is a motivational force for the oppressed and underprivileged. We have to get our rights through rational thinking. India is a nation of pluralism, a land of unity in diversity. If we protect the Constitution, the Constitution will protect us," said Mahadevappa.